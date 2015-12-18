Dec 18 Seadrill Partners Llc :
* Seadrill Partners LLC has approved a plan to reduce the
quarterly distribution to $0.25 per unit to its common
unitholders, down from the current quarterly level of $0.5675.
* The revised distribution level will take effect in
February 2016 upon payment of the fourth quarter 2015
distribution.
* The decision to reduce the distribution reflects the
continuing challenges in the offshore drilling market.
* The revised distribution level will provide significant
flexibility to manage our medium term obligations and reduce
leverage.
* This move is expected increase liquidity by over $250
million per year, including the reduction in distributions to
non-controlling interests, and the Company expects to continue
to set aside cash reserves for maintenance and replacement capex
of approximately $200 million per year.
* The Company's underlying business remains strong with long
term contracts, efficient operations and creditworthy customers.
* While the market remains challenging, the Company believes
its modern fleet is well positioned for a recovery and we
continue to seek new contracting opportunities.
* Seadrill owns 34.9 percent of Seadrill Partners.
