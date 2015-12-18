BRIEF-Jumei announces strategic investment in Jiedian
* Jumei International Holding Ltd - to acquire equity interests in Shenzhen Jiedian Technology Co Ltd for a total cash consideration of RMB300 million
Dec 18 Volvo AB
* Says Mikael Bratt, member of Volvo Group's executive team, has announced that he intends to leave his position as executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations
* Upcoming changes to Volvo Group's management
* Says he has been recruited as business area president with automotive safety company, Autoliv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Meritage Midstream subsidiary acquires Devon Energy’S midstream assets in wyoming’s south powder river basin