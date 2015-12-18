BRIEF-Onebeacon Insurance Group says Reid t. Campbell appointed CFO
* Onebeacon insurance group ltd - reid t. Campbell appointed cfo
Dec 18 Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc
* Intention to float and publication of prospectus
* Announces its intention to proceed with a placing to raise up to 100 million pounds
* Seek admission of shares issued pursuant to placing to trading on specialist fund market of London Stock Exchange
* Admission is expected to occur on 23 December 2015. Source text for Eikon:
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 results