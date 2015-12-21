Kotak sets price range for Rs58bn share sale
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
Dec 21 Hammerson Plc :
* Disposal of Monument mall, Newcastle
* Has exchanged contracts for sale of two assets for a total of 87 million pounds
* Proceeds from sale will be used to part fund our recent acquisition of Jewel Portfolio of loans in Dublin
* Disposal value is above June 30, 2015 book value representing a net initial yield of 4.3 pct and crystallises a 24 million pounds profit on cost for co
* We are on track with further transactions to complete first tranche of 200 million pounds of disposals in Q1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 242,774 dinars versus loss of 506,470 dinars year ago