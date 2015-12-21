Dec 21 Hammerson Plc :

* Disposal of Monument mall, Newcastle

* Has exchanged contracts for sale of two assets for a total of 87 million pounds

* Proceeds from sale will be used to part fund our recent acquisition of Jewel Portfolio of loans in Dublin

* Disposal value is above June 30, 2015 book value representing a net initial yield of 4.3 pct and crystallises a 24 million pounds profit on cost for co 

* We are on track with further transactions to complete first tranche of 200 million pounds of disposals in Q1, 2016