UPDATE 2-Macy's weak quarterly results hit department store shares
* Macy's shares touch near 6-yr low, Kohl's up 3.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
Dec 21 Netplay TV Plc :
* Press speculation and statement re: suspension
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has held discussions with board of Sportech Plc
* These discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there is no guarantee that any agreement will be reached
* If it proceeds, acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macy's shares touch near 6-yr low, Kohl's up 3.2 pct (Adds details, updates shares)
May 11 Sharm Dreams Company for Touristic Investment