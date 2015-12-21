Dec 21 Banco Santander S.A. :
* Santander Totta acquires Banco Banif
* The resolution authority, decided to award Banco Banif's
business to Banco Santander Totta, a subsidiary of Banco
Santander
* Following this decision, as of today, the businesses and
branches of Banco Banif will become part of the Santander Group
* Transaction has an immaterial impact on the Santander
Group's capital and a slightly positive impact on profit as of
year one
* Banco Santander Totta will pay 150 million euros for Banco
Banif's assets and liabilities
