Dec 22 Nordic Financials ASA :

* Said on Monday is to acquire Aega Yieldco AS

* Consideration would be of about 75.5 million Norwegian crowns ($8.6 million) for 100 pct of shares with settlement in Nordic Financials shares valued at 3.00 crowns per share

* Valuation of the company's shares represents a 119 pct premium to the last published net asset value of 1.37 crowns per share as of Nov. 30

* Said had signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Aega AS, the largest shareholder of Aega Yieldco, holding about 14 pct of the shares

* Acquisition would represent a change in strategic direction for the company to include investments in secondary solar parks in Italy

* Aega Yieldco AS owns a portfolio of five individual solar parks in the Umbria and Lazio regions in Italy with a combined production capacity of 5MW

