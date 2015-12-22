BRIEF-Nuance announces Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Nuance Communications Inc - In Q2 of fiscal 2017, Nuance reported GAAP revenue of $499.6 million, compared to $478.7 million a year ago.
Dec 22 Basware
* says signs e-invoicing agreement with global pharmaceutical corporation
* says value of agreement exceeds EUR 1.0 million over thirty months
* says value of agreement exceeds EUR 1.0 million over thirty months

* says agreement includes e-invoice sending, printing, customer service management and activation services
Travel review website operator TripAdvisor Inc reported a 5.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from click-based advertising.