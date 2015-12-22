Dec 22 Russia's Sistema :

* Sistema announces that LLC Razvitie 1, a joint venture between the corporation and LSR Group, has won an open tender for the right to acquire 100 percent of LLC ZIL-Yug for 34.2 billion roubles ($480.3 million);

* The terms of the tender call for payment to be made in instalments over an 8-year period;

* Sistema plans to finance the deal with its own funds but caps its participation at not more than 10 percent of share of acquisition costs (or not more than 1.7 billion roubles), with the rest of funds coming from private investors;

* The total investment in the project will amount to as much as 135 billion roubles. After the launch of construction in 2017, LLC Razvitie plans to finance the project with proceeds from housing sales and from loans;

* LLC ZIL-Yug owns the development rights for 109.9 hectares in the southern part of the former ZIL car plant in Moscow.

 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 71.2070 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Osborn)