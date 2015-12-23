Dec 23 Nanostart AG :

* Capital increase and realignment

* New alignment decided in real estate sector

* Capital in form of 49 pct of company's shares to Renaissance Real Estate Frankfurt GmbH

* Equity is increased to 9.36 million euros ($10.2 million)

* Extension of Neef's board appointment

* Will issue invitations soon to an Extraordinary Shareholder's Meeting in which, among other things, a new name will be decided for company

* Expected further significant needs for impairment in old portfolio of about 2.5 million euros to end of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)