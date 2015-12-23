Dec 23 Nokia Corporation
* Nokia announces that the offer period in its initial
public exchange offer for Alcatel-Lucent securities has now
closed
* Says expects that the interim results of the initial
public
exchange offer will be published by the French stock market
authority Jan. 4 with the final results to be published Jan. 5,
2016
* Says assuming that the offer is successful, it will
be reopened. The French stock market authority will publish the
timetable of the reopened offer, which is expected to start Jan.
14, 2016 and close Feb. 3
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)