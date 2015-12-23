Dec 23 Nokia Corporation

* Nokia announces that the offer period in its initial public exchange offer for Alcatel-Lucent securities has now closed

* Says expects that the interim results of the initial public exchange offer will be published by the French stock market authority Jan. 4 with the final results to be published Jan. 5, 2016

* Says assuming that the offer is successful, it will be reopened. The French stock market authority will publish the timetable of the reopened offer, which is expected to start Jan. 14, 2016 and close Feb. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)