Dec 28 Q-free ASA :

* Has received orders from three different customers at a total value of 24 million Norwegian crowns ($2.76 million)

* The orders comprise deliveries of Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) services and equipment to the Department of Transportation in the UK, in addition to one customer in the US and one customer in Pakistan

* Orders will be delivered during 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6809 Norwegian crowns)