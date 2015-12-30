BRIEF-Fairfax Media updates on receiving interest from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
Dec 30 Proact IT Group AB :
* Has, via own shares and cash, acquired 95 pct of the Swedish company Compose IT System AB
* Binding agreement gives Proact the opportunity to acquire the remaining 5 pct
* Total purchase price is 53.2 million Swedish crowns
* Compose IT System is a provider of managed services and cloud service solutions in the Swedish market
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On friday, 5 May 2017 received interest from a consortium including TPG Group (TPG) and Ontario Teachers' Pension plan board
SYDNEY, May 8 A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital made an indicative proposal on Friday to acquire Fairfax Media Ltd's metropolitan newspapers and Domain real estate classifieds unit for cash, the CEO of the Australian media firm said in a memo to staff on Sunday evening.