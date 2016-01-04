S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
Jan 4 Grainger Plc
* Grainger sells equity release division
* gross consideration at completion estimated at £325m
* £55m estimated profit on sale (which will be treated as a non-recurring item)
* exchanged contracts with turbo group holdings, owned by patron capital partners and electra private equity to sell its equity release division
* gross consideration at completion of sale estimated at £325m
* grainger sells equity release division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.