S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
Jan 4 Aa Plc :
* AA Plc announces new B2B contract with Lex Autolease
* 3 year contract commencing in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.