Jan 4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Has received orders to the CROWS program valued 190 million Norwegian crowns ($21.48 million)

* Orders with the US Army are for engineering support activities and production preparation for a Low Profile CROWS configuration

* Orders are modifications to the CROWS contract signed in August 2012 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8442 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)