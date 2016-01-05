Jan 5 Sainsbury(J) Plc :
* Statement re possible offer
* Confirms that it made an approach in November to Home
Retail Group Plc's board of directors
* Approach was rejected by Home Retail Group and
Sainsbury's is considering its position
* Over last year, Sainsbury's has been working in
partnership with Home Retail Group trialling a number of Argos
concessions in Sainsbury's stores
* Combination will provide additional cost synergy potential
through property rationalisation, scale benefits and operational
efficiencies
* Co must by Feb 2 either announce firm intention to make
offer for home retail or say it does not intend to make an offer
for home retail
* There can be no certainty that this will result in a
formal offer, nor as to terms of any such offer
