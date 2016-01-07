BRIEF-Aporeto raises a $14.5 mln of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners
* Raises a combined $14.5 million of funding from Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture Partners
Jan 7 Basler AG :
* Raises forecast for 2015
* Is now expecting FY 2015 sales amounting to approximately 85 million euros ($92 million) and EBT margin of 10 - 11 pct
* Until now, company expected sales within a corridor of 81 million - 84 million euros an EBT margin of 9 - 10 pct for FY 2015
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - expands Cisco relationship to enhance connectivity solution options in Canada