BRIEF-Kohyoung Technology says change of top shareholder
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
Jan 8 Watchstone Group Plc
* Disposal
* Has disposed of group's property and maintenance services businesses
* For a nominal consideration of 1 pound to BE Smart Group Limited
* Expected to recognise an overall loss on disposal of approximately 4.2 million pounds for year ended 31 December 2015
* Believes that disposal will save company between 1.5 million stg to 2 million stg on an annualised basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says top shareholder is changed to Kohyoung Holdings from Ko Kwang Il and one individual
* Razer - 3 Group, Razer announce global strategic alliance; to co-brand, reach out to gaming community with tariff plans designed for gaming community Source text for Eikon: