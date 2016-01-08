Jan 8 Watchstone Group Plc

* Disposal

* Has disposed of group's property and maintenance services businesses

* For a nominal consideration of 1 pound to BE Smart Group Limited

* Expected to recognise an overall loss on disposal of approximately 4.2 million pounds for year ended 31 December 2015

* Believes that disposal will save company between 1.5 million stg to 2 million stg on an annualised basis