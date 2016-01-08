BRIEF-Pan India corp says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
* Says designated Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak as MD
Jan 8 Hammerson Plc
* Sale of Villebon 2 retail park, Villebon-sur-Yvette
* To sell Villebon 2 retail park to a consortium of leading French institutional investors for eur 159 million (£116 million), ahead of the June 2015 book value
* Transaction is expected to complete in H1 2016 and is subject to usual conditions precedent
TOKYO, May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) reported on Monday a 9.3 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March, thanks mostly to the absence of hefty provisions booked in the previous year.