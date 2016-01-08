BRIEF-Voip-Pal.Com plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T
(Removes extraneous letter in headline)
Jan 8 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Says its Driveline business area has received nomination from North American OEM for supply of automatic gear shifter cables to be used in full-size SUVs
* Contract has an estimated total value of 82 million euros ($89.2 million) over 6 years
* Production under contract will start in H2 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T
YAMOUSSOUKRO, May 15 Heavy gunfire erupted on Monday in Ivory Coast's two largest cities Abidjan and Bouake, witnesses said, as the military pressed an operation aimed at ending a four-day nationwide army mutiny over bonus payments.