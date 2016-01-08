BRIEF-No Abertis response to Atlantia offer in short term says source with knowledge of process
* Abertis will not respond to Monday's Atlantia offer in the short term says a source with knowledge of the process.
Jan 8 Castellum AB :
* Castellum invests 336 million Swedish crowns ($39.4 million) and sells for 23 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
* Castellum invests 336 million Swedish crowns ($39.4 million) and sells for 23 million crowns
* SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF MARC DE LACHARRIERE GROUP ON FIMALAC AT EUR 131/SHARE