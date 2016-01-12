BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Tele2 Ab
* Anders Olsson, EVP strategic projects, to leave Tele2
* Anders Olsson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Services & Operations in TeliaSonera and member of the TeliaSonera Group Executive Management team Further company coverage:
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million