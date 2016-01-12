BRIEF-ZTO announces up to $300 mln share repurchase program
* ZTO announces up to US$300 million share repurchase program
Jan 12 Aspen Technology Inc:
* Offer for KBC Advanced Technologies Plc
* Co, KBC agreed a recommended all cash acquisition by Global Optimisation of entire issued and to be issued share capital of KBC
* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of KBC at approximately £158 million on a fully diluted basis
* Deal at 49.2 percent premium to closing price per KBC share of 124 pence on January 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
