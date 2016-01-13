Jan 13 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* All previously announced acquisitions completed and total portfolio value above 500 million euros ($541 million)

* Current portfolio generates annual rental income of 31.8 million euros

* Expects to continue with its positive business performance and growth of portfolio in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)