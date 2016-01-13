BRIEF-Sky Network Television says Co and Vodafone filed amended notice of appeal in high court
Jan 13 Hexagon Ab
* Hexagon acquires SCCS, a leading supplier of Leica Geosystems surveying equipment in the UK
* Excluding intercompany revenue, the company's turnover for 2015 amounted to approximately 12 MEUR
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share