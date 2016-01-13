BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
Jan 13 Realtech AG :
* Planned changes in the executive board and supervisory board
* Daniele Di Croce will change over to executive board as new CEO of Realtech AG and step down from his function as Chairman of supervisory board with effect of Jan. 15, 2016
* At same time it was agreed not to renew mandate of Volker Hensel as member of executive board
* Furthermore Wolfgang Erlebach was elected as chairman of supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).