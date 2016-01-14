Jan 14 Countryside Properties Plc
* Intention to float - UKLA
* Offer will also comprise a sale by Oaktree Capital
Management, certain other management, employee shareholders of
some of their existing holdings
* Countryside properties says group intends to to adopt a
dividend policy with a target payout ratio of 30 per cent
* Expected that offer will complete in February 2016
* Barclays Bank Plc and Numis Securities Limited are joint
global co-ordinators, joint bookrunners; Peel Hunt Llp is joint
bookrunner
* Expected to raise net primary proceeds of approximately
£114 million
* Following completion of offer, free float is expected to
be a minimum of 25 per cent of issued share capital of company
* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as sole sponsor,
joint global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner
