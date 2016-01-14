Jan 14 Countryside Properties Plc

* Intention to float - UKLA

* Offer will also comprise a sale by Oaktree Capital Management, certain other management, employee shareholders of some of their existing holdings

* Countryside properties says group intends to to adopt a dividend policy with a target payout ratio of 30 per cent

* Expected that offer will complete in February 2016

* Barclays Bank Plc and Numis Securities Limited are joint global co-ordinators, joint bookrunners; Peel Hunt Llp is joint bookrunner

* Expected to raise net primary proceeds of approximately £114 million

* Following completion of offer, free float is expected to be a minimum of 25 per cent of issued share capital of company

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as sole sponsor, joint global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner