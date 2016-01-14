Jan 14 Biotest AG :
* Pentaglobin showed encouraging results in the treatment of
donor specific antibodies after lung transplantation
* In lung transplantation early new donor specific
antibodies (DSA) are risk factors for mortality and graft
rejection
* Pentaglobin showed very good efficacy in patients who
showed early DSA development after lung transplantation
* Patients with early new DSA but treated with Pentaglobin
have midterm survival and lung function comparable to patients
not developing DSA at all
* Relative mortality rate reduction of over 70 pct
