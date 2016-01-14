Jan 14 Lotto24 AG :

* Very strong fiscal year 2015, substantial increase in market leadership, guidance for 2016

* FY revenues grew by around 75 pct from 7.7 million euros ($8.35 million) in previous year to 13.5 million euros

* FY billings reached 136.3 million euros (prior year: 81.7 million euros) and thus rose by around 67 pct

* FY net loss for fiscal year 2015 of 10.8 million euros (prior year: loss 16.0 million euros)

* In 2016 expects billings to rise by 25 pct to 30 pct with a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin

* In 2016 losses of two KPIs EBIT and net profit will be much lower than in previous year

* Believes it will require no or only minor additional funding until reaching break-even