Jan 15 Precise Biometrics Ab :
* Says signs license agreement with J-Metrics
* The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based
on
sales of fingerprint sensors from J-Metrics that includes
Precise BioMatch Mobile.
* Royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be
forecasted at this point.
* The agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the
right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software and for
support & maintenance, which will be recognized starting from
the fourth quarter 2015.
(Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)