Jan 15 Legal & General Group Plc

* legal & general group plc has today announced sale of suffolk life, one of uk's leading providers and administrators of sipps, to curtis banks group plc for £45 million

* acquisition is subject to an underwritten placing by curtis banks group plc, and regulatory approval, both of which are expected in first half of 2016.

* suffolk life specialises in self-invested personal pensions, and administers around 26,500 plans, including 3,600 commercial properties. Assets under administration were £8.7 billion as at 30 november 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)