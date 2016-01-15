Jan 15 Curtis Banks Group Plc
* Acquisition of suffolk life and placing
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire suffolk life
group limited, and its subsidiaries, from legal & general group
plc for consideration of £45 million
* acquisition is to be funded by combination of an
underwritten placing of 8,437,500 new ordinary shares of 0.5p
each in curtis banks at a placing price of 320 pence per placing
share to raise £27 million, and a new debt and revolving credit
facility.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)