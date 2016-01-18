Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Says group's sales in December 2015 totalled eur 781.8 million

* Says sales increased in December in all divisions

* Says in comparable terms excluding Anttila, sales increased by 3.0 pct in local currencies

* Says grocery trade, sales in December were EUR 483.1 million, an increase of 0.6 pct in local currencies.

* In the home improvement and speciality goods trade, sales were EUR 235.4 million, and comparable sales excluding Anttila increased by 4.9 pct in local currencies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)