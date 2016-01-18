Jan 18 (Reuters) -
* Says group's sales in December 2015 totalled eur 781.8
million
* Says sales increased in December in all divisions
* Says in comparable terms excluding Anttila, sales
increased by 3.0 pct in local currencies
* Says grocery trade, sales in December were EUR 483.1
million, an increase of 0.6 pct in local currencies.
* In the home improvement and speciality goods trade, sales
were EUR 235.4 million, and comparable sales excluding
Anttila increased by 4.9 pct in local currencies
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Simon Johnson)