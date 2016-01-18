Jan 18 Ericsson

* Ericsson announces intention to acquire FYI Television

* Ericsson says acquisition expected to close in q1 2016

* Ericsson announces its intention to acquire FYI Television, the premier entertainment metadata and rich media content supplier based in Grand Prairie, Texas

* says The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will strengthen Ericsson's already industry-leading position in broadcast and media services

* FYI Television is a global TV metadata and entertainment image content provider based in Grand Prairie, Texas, with approximately 150 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)