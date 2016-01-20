Jan 20 Q-free ASA :

* Q-Free Open Roads has been awarded a tolling contract from TransCore, US, at 45 million Norwegian crowns ($5.10 million)

* Contract is part of upgrade of Central Florida Expressway Authority's electronic toll collection system

* Delivery will be executed in 2016 and followed by 7.5-year service agreement Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8316 Norwegian crowns)