BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Jan 25 Moberg Pharma Ab
* Moberg Pharma issues a 300 million Swedish crowns ($35 million) bond loan on the Nordic bond market to finance growth and acquisitions
* The bond loan will give a floating rate coupon of Stibor 3m +6.00% and have a total framework amount of 600 million crown
* Says to enable future growth, Moberg Pharma intends to make significant investments during 2016, focusing on strengthening brand platforms for the company's strategic brands in the U.S., increased international distribution, acquiring additional brands and initiating Phase III studies for MOB-015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5664 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.