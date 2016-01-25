Jan 25 Ophir Energy Plc
* Heads of Terms signed for an upstream partner in Fortuna
FLNG project, Equatorial Guinea
* Ophir and Schlumberger will now work towards signing a
definitive agreement, which is expected to be signed in 2Q 2016
* Ophir's 2015 operating cash flow from producing assets
and capex remain broadly in line with previous guidance
* Capital expenditure in 2015 was approximately $250
million on a full year proforma basis.
* Signed a non-binding heads of terms agreement with
Schlumberger where Schlumberger will receive a 40% interest in
Fortuna FLNG
* Production for 2015 averaged 13,000 boepd on a full year
proforma basis
* Ophir's 2016 production guidance is 10,500 boepd to
11,500 boepd
* Ophir's 2016 capital expenditure is expected to be
between $175 million and $225 million.
* Ophir's total production base has a post-tax operating
cashflow breakeven price of approximately $15 per boe.
