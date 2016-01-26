BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Gerry Weber International AG :
* Group sales revenues climb approximately 8.1 pct to 920 million euros ($998.66 million) in 2014/15
* FY 2014/2015 EBITDA dropped from 134.2 million euros in previous year to 115 million euros
* FY EBIT of 79 million euros and EBIT margin of approximately 8.6 pct
* Reduction in group's EBIT primarily attributable to decline in high-margin wholesale revenues and Gerry Weber core retail segment's lower like-for-like sales
* FY revenue rose 8.1 percent to 920 million euros
* Hallhuber makes positive contribution to group result
* Managing board has decided to launch a programme to realign Gerry Weber Group
* Program launched against background of unsatisfactory business performance of past months and continued challenging market environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
