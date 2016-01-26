BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Greencore Group Plc
* Remain confident in our ability to deliver performance in line with market expectations
* Quarterly revenue 356 million stg
* Revenue of £356.0m in 13 weeks to 25 december 2015, an increase of 7.2% on prior year on a reported basis and of 6.8% in constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.