Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Addnode :
* Renews contract with German car manufacturer
* Projected order value is about 75 million Swedish crowns ($8.8 million) over three years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5587 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing