BRIEF-Theranos says names former Abbott diagnostics executive Cass Grandone as head of product development
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
Jan 26 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Based on orders received it is expected that pricing in private placement will be in range of 0.50 Norwegian crowns to 0.75 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Theranos says names former abbott diagnostics executive cass grandone as head of product development Source text (http://bit.ly/2pLI2ai)
* Genmab says 3 new phase iii studies of daratumumab planned in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis