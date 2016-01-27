BRIEF-EAT Club raises $30 mln series C round
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
Jan 27 Comdirect Bank AG :
* FY total income amounted to 370.6 million euros ($402.51 million). This represents growth of 4.8 pct on previous year's record figure (353.5 million euros)
* FY net commission income rose sharply by 18 pct to 228.4 million euros (previous year: 193.2 million euros)
* FY net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses was 8 pct below previous year's value (145.5 million euros) at 134.5 million euros
* Closed 2015 financial year with a pre-tax profit of 90.6 million euros, which was a 10 pct increase on high level achieved in previous year (82.5 million euros)
* FY profit after tax amounts to 65.0 million euros compared with 66.2 million euros in previous year
* As was case previous year, proposed dividend is 40 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eat Club - raised $30 million series C round, led by strategic investor, Sodexo, participation from existing investors August Capital, Trinity Ventures Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA bounced back slightly on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting, after falling up to 10 percent on concerns the company's role in a corruption scandal could affect its funding prospects.