Jan 27 Comdirect Bank AG :

* FY total income amounted to 370.6 million euros ($402.51 million). This represents growth of 4.8 pct on previous year's record figure (353.5 million euros)

* FY net commission income rose sharply by 18 pct to 228.4 million euros (previous year: 193.2 million euros)

* FY net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses was 8 pct below previous year's value (145.5 million euros) at 134.5 million euros

* Closed 2015 financial year with a pre-tax profit of 90.6 million euros, which was a 10 pct increase on high level achieved in previous year (82.5 million euros)

* FY profit after tax amounts to 65.0 million euros compared with 66.2 million euros in previous year

* As was case previous year, proposed dividend is 40 cents per share