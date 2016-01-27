Jan 27 Britvic Plc

* Quarter one trading performance for 12 weeks to 20 December 2015

* Reported revenue was £311.6m, 4.8% ahead of last year

* On an organic basis reported revenue declined 2.4% to £290.1m

* Grew or held market value share in core markets

* We reaffirm our EBITA guidance range of £180m to £190m for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)