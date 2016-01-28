BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
Jan 28 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Has been awarded contract for Electronic Power Steering (EPS) units in North America
* Contract's estimated total value is 13 million euros (123 million Norwegian crowns, $14.13 million) over a 4 year period
* Production for North American market is scheduled to start in Q3 of 2017 from facility in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* March quarter net profit 54.9 million rupees versus 11 million rupees year ago