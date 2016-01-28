BRIEF-Anoto Group appoints Will Reeb as Deputy CEO and CSO
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED WILL REEB, PREVIOUSLY CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO ROLE OF DEPUTY CEO AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER (CSO)
Jan 28 SendR SE :
* Acquires Phonofile AS and is to double revenue
* Parties have agreed not to disclose any information on purchase price
* About 25 pct of purchase price will be paid in cash, and remainder by issuing new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED WILL REEB, PREVIOUSLY CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO ROLE OF DEPUTY CEO AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER (CSO)
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million