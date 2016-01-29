BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Tullett Prebon Plc :
* In last two months of 2015 market activity in some traditional interdealer product areas was higher versus year ago
* Increased level of activity experienced throughout year in oil and related products markets has continued
* Sees 2015 full year underlying operating profit margin higher than previously indicated, at around 13.5 pct
* Revenue in two months of November and December of £125m was 14 pct higher
* Full year revenue of £796m in 2015 was 13 pct higher than £704m reported for 2014
* Sees cost of headcount reduction actions taken in 2015 to be around £25m; will be charged as exceptional item in 2015 accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: