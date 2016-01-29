BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Jan 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Informs about filing of bondholders' claims in the insolvency proceedings
* Bondholders' claims in insolvency proceedings to be filed by joint representative
* Tonio Barlage elected vice chairman of supervisory board
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information