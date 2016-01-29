BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 Cathexis UK Hldgs Ld
* Mandatory cash offer for ISG Plc
* Market purchase increased aggregate holding of Cathexis and its concert parties to 14,910,105 ISG shares, representing approximately 30.13 percent
* Mandatory offer is final and will not be increased further
* cathexis Stocks LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathexis Holding and a concert party of Cathexis, has acquired 297,762 ISG shares at a price of 171 pence per share
* Increased offer is now a mandatory offer for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of ISG not already held by Cathexis and its concert parties at a price of 171 pence per ISG share Source text for Eikon:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: