Feb 1 Telenor :

* Says to acquire marketing technology firm Tapad, a New York-based startup established in 2010 by Norwegian entrepreneur Are Traasdahl

* Purchase price is $360 million, on a debt and cash-free 100% basis

* Acquisition enables Telenor to take a position within rapidly growing market for advertising technology, and secures important competence within digital marketing and analytics

* Says Tapad delivers unified cross-device marketing technology solutions that give publishers, marketers and technology providers a holistic view of consumers across devices and screens, including smartphones, tablets, home computers and smart TVs

* In 2015, Tapad is expected to report revenues of $57 million, growing at 70% compared to 2014, and an EBITDA loss of $12 million. In 2016, revenues are estimated to increase to around $90 million

* Telenor expects Tapad to reach EBITDA break-even in 2017. Tapad has approximately 160 employees, with offices in 13 key cities in the U.S. and Europe

* The main sellers are Are Traasdahl and his investment company Spring Capital (in total 46.5%), FirstMark Capital, Firsthand Technology, Avalon Ventures, WPP and Metamorphic Ventures