Feb 1 Telenor :
* Says to acquire marketing technology firm Tapad, a New
York-based startup established in 2010 by Norwegian entrepreneur
Are Traasdahl
* Purchase price is $360 million, on a debt and cash-free
100% basis
* Acquisition enables Telenor to take a position within
rapidly growing market for advertising technology, and secures
important competence within digital marketing and analytics
* Says Tapad delivers unified cross-device marketing
technology solutions that give publishers, marketers and
technology providers a holistic view of consumers across devices
and screens, including smartphones, tablets, home computers and
smart TVs
* In 2015, Tapad is expected to report revenues of $57
million, growing at 70% compared to 2014, and an EBITDA loss of
$12 million. In 2016, revenues are estimated to increase to
around $90 million
* Telenor expects Tapad to reach EBITDA break-even in 2017.
Tapad has approximately 160 employees, with offices in 13 key
cities in the U.S. and Europe
* The main sellers are Are Traasdahl and his investment
company Spring Capital (in total 46.5%), FirstMark Capital,
Firsthand Technology, Avalon Ventures, WPP and Metamorphic
Ventures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)